First Merchants Corp Sells 4,835 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Merchants Corp reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Omnicell by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicell by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $128.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

See Also

