First National Corp MA ADV Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.84. 575,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,558. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.30. The company has a market capitalization of $279.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

