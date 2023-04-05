First National Corp MA ADV Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after buying an additional 166,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $185.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

