First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 51.2% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 457.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 243,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 4,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,736. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

