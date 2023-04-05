First National Corp MA ADV Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,354. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

