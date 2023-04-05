First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 528,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,400. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

