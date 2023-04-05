First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Price Up 2%

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, construction, and holding of real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments. The Commercial Properties segment contains multi-tenanted retail or office centers, a single tenanted store, as well as owns land in Rockaway and Rochelle Park, NJ.

