First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 380,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 399,254 shares.The stock last traded at $73.04 and had previously closed at $72.80.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equally weighted US large-cap equity index targeting companies with a strong cash balance, low long-term debt, and high return on equity. FTCS was launched on Jul 6, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
