FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 138,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 52,030 shares.The stock last traded at $74.72 and had previously closed at $74.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,165,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,100,202 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 217,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the period.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

