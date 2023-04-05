Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) versus (NASDAQ:BLDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Floor & Decor and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Floor & Decor
|$4.26 billion
|2.44
|$298.20 million
|$2.77
|35.43
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than .
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Floor & Decor
|1
|9
|8
|0
|2.39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Floor & Decor currently has a consensus price target of $91.59, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%.
Profitability
This table compares Floor & Decor and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Floor & Decor
|6.99%
|19.35%
|7.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Floor & Decor beats on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
