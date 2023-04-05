Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) versus (NASDAQ:BLDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) and (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Floor & Decor and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.44 $298.20 million $2.77 35.43 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 1 9 8 0 2.39 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Floor & Decor and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus price target of $91.59, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 6.99% 19.35% 7.11% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Floor & Decor beats on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

