Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $15.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.50. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

