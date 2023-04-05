FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.47

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.47 and traded as high as $51.24. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 29,319 shares trading hands.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

