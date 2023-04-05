Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42). 22 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 24,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

