Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Announces Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Stock Performance
GMP opened at GBX 9 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.11).
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
