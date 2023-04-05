Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 217,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 78,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Galantas Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.79.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
