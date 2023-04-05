GB Group (LON:GBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $293.20

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 293.20 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 293.40 ($3.64), with a volume of 536459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.73).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBG shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.35) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.96) to GBX 420 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 335 ($4.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

GB Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 372.68. The company has a market capitalization of £715.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Insider Transactions at GB Group

About GB Group

In related news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($123,555.74). 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

