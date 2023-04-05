GDS Wealth Management Buys 8,222 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 3.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 175,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.