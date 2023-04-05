GDS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

IBM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. 867,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

