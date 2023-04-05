GDS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.54.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 376,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

