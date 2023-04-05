GDS Wealth Management Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,534. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

