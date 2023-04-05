GDS Wealth Management Sells 2,086 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $159.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,361. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

