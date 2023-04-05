GDS Wealth Management Sells 448 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,123,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,814 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,775,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,161. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

