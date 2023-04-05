Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.35

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.35 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.35.

GECFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered shares of Gecina to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

