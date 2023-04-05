General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $229.70. 71,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

