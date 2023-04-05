General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

General Mills has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

