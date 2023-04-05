Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 3.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 82,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 396,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
