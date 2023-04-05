Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 3.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 82,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 396,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genprex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

