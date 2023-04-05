GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.84 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $243.95 million and $1.84 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

