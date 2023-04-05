Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Shares Up 3.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.65. 5,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
