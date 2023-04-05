Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Up 9%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 271,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 284,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GETY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Getty Images has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Images by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

See Also

