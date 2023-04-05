Gifto 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.25 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $47.28 million and $6.25 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

