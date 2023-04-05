Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (TSE:GS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.25. Gluskin Sheff + Associates shares last traded at C$14.24, with a volume of 105,443 shares changing hands.
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.24.
About Gluskin Sheff + Associates
Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.
