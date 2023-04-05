Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 18332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$148.12 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of -0.68.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$61.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

