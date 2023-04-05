GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 7.5%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 199,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 492,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$121.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

