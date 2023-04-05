GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

Mplx stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.