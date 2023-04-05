GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.0% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $396.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

