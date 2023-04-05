GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.16.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD opened at $284.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.55. The company has a market capitalization of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $284.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

