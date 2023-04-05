GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 3,928 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 518,324 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

