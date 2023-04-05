Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $492.05. 366,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

