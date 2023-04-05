Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMware Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 194,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,119. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.31. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware



VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Stories

