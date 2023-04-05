Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 186,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.