Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,860,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,813. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

