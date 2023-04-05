Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,119,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,889,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

