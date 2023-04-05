Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.90. The stock had a trading volume of 518,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

