Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. The company had a trading volume of 612,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,235. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

About Diamondback Energy



Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

