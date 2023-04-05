Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Head to Head Survey

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$28.52 million ($1.37) -0.88 Gritstone bio $19.94 million 11.12 -$119.69 million ($1.33) -1.90

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio. Gritstone bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IN8bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

IN8bio has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.2% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IN8bio and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gritstone bio 1 0 4 0 2.60

IN8bio presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 588.71%. Gritstone bio has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -102.14% -82.11% Gritstone bio -600.09% -72.52% -52.99%

Summary

Gritstone bio beats IN8bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

