Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 96,811 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.47.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Hagerty Stock Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
