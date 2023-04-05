Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 96,811 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

About Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

