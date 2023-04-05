Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTYGet Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 96,811 shares.The stock last traded at $8.51 and had previously closed at $8.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,264,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hagerty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,842 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

