Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,024.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

