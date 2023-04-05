Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded up $7.56 on Wednesday, reaching $282.81. The company had a trading volume of 414,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.63. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.