Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $34,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 279,589 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,809,000 after purchasing an additional 259,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 890,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

