Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Invests $411,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CW. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.35. The company had a trading volume of 31,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,251. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

